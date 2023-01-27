At Nautilus, we have a big and important mission: improve the health of millions by unleashing the potential of the proteome to accelerate drug development and… $142,500 – $194,756 a year
From Nautilus Bio – Sat, 28 Jan 2023 01:48:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Software Engineer, Proteomics Computation – Nautilus Bio – San Diego, CA
At Nautilus, we have a big and important mission: improve the health of millions by unleashing the potential of the proteome to accelerate drug development and… $142,500 – $194,756 a year