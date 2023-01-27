Senior Software Engineer, Proteomics Computation – Nautilus Bio – San Diego, CA

January 27, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Software Engineer, Proteomics Computation – Nautilus Bio – San Diego, CA

At Nautilus, we have a big and important mission: improve the health of millions by unleashing the potential of the proteome to accelerate drug development and… $142,500 – $194,756 a year
From Nautilus Bio – Sat, 28 Jan 2023 01:48:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate/Senior/Staff Scientist – NGS Assay Development – Alida Biosciences – San Diego, CA

October 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate/Senior/Staff Scientist – NGS Assay Development – Alida Biosciences – San Diego, CA

The company’s technology will advance the understanding of RNA biology and provide actionable information for improving human health.From Alida Biosciences – Mon, 10 Oct 2022 20:52:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Office of Advanced Professional Education and Development (OAPED)/Science Programs – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

March 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Office of Advanced Professional Education and Development (OAPED)/Science Programs – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

Demonstrated knowledge of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry landscape and processes. Salary range: $95,000-$110,000, annually. $95,000 – $110,000 a yearFrom UC San Diego – Thu, 31 Mar 2022 18:35:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]