Scientist ll – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

January 30, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist ll – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Develop, qualify and validate analytical test methods for drug product, intermediates and excipients. Design and execute analytical development studies. $55,000 – $70,000 a year
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 05:27:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Account Manager – Field Sales – San Diego – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

December 5, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Account Manager – Field Sales – San Diego – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The territory account manager is responsible for selling chromatography and laboratory consumable products for the Chromatography Consumables business within…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Mon, 05 Dec 2022 14:07:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Bioinformatics Analyst – Virology – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

January 27, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Analyst – Virology – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

Job Responsibilities: The Bioinformatics Analyst – Virology will work as a member of the Scheuermann bioinformatics research team on analysis of viral genomic,… $62,400 – $68,640 a yearFrom J. Craig Venter Institute – Sat, 28 Jan 2023 01:12:17 GM… […]