Scientist, Process Development (Reagent NPI) – PacBio – San Diego, CA

January 30, 2023

Pacific Biosciences is looking for a highly motivated and detailed oriented Scientist to help develop, commercialize, and transfer cutting-edge sequencing… $95,200 – $128,800 a year
$95,200 – $128,800 a year

