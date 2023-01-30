Senior HPLC Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

January 30, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior HPLC Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Develop, qualify and validate analytical test methods for drug product, intermediates and excipients. Design and execute analytical development studies. $65,000 – $90,000 a year
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 05:27:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

