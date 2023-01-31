The Pathology Research Scientist will independently perform a variety of routine and specialized histology techniques, wet lab work, data acquisition and… $96,000 – $144,000 a year
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 23:24:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Pathology Research Scientist – Histology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
The Pathology Research Scientist will independently perform a variety of routine and specialized histology techniques, wet lab work, data acquisition and… $96,000 – $144,000 a year