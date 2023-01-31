Pathology Research Scientist – Histology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

January 31, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Pathology Research Scientist – Histology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Pathology Research Scientist will independently perform a variety of routine and specialized histology techniques, wet lab work, data acquisition and… $96,000 – $144,000 a year
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 23:24:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Inside Sales Representative – Western Workflow (ISII) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

January 6, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Inside Sales Representative – Western Workflow (ISII) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

This position is a remote home-based position and can be located anywhere in the United States as long as there is easy access to a major airport to accommodate…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sat, 07 Jan 2023 02:05:59 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Lab Systems Administrator – Bio Tech – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

January 26, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Lab Systems Administrator – Bio Tech – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

We are currently seeking a *Lab System Analyst* to support lab systems for Analytical Technologies and Quality Control at Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. $137,000 – $140,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Thu, 26 Jan 2023 22:58:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]