BA/BS in Biological or related sciences with 1+ years’ research experience of in vivo pharmacology in a biotechnology or pharmaceutical setting is required. $46,285 – $72,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 20:07:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate, Associate Scientist, In Vivo – ADARx Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
BA/BS in Biological or related sciences with 1+ years’ research experience of in vivo pharmacology in a biotechnology or pharmaceutical setting is required. $46,285 – $72,000 a year