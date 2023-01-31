Artiva’s mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic NK cell-based therapies utilizing our Manufacturing-First approach, that are safe and… $97,000 – $126,500 a year
From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Wed, 01 Feb 2023 03:20:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Analytical Development – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA
Artiva’s mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic NK cell-based therapies utilizing our Manufacturing-First approach, that are safe and… $97,000 – $126,500 a year