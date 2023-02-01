Mentor, develop and lead a team towards attaining sales objectives for Dermatology products within the Janssen Biotech, Inc. portfolio. $154,000 – $192,000 a year
From Johnson & Johnson – Wed, 01 Feb 2023 14:10:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
District Manager, Immunology Dermatology (Southern California) – Janssen Biotech, Inc. – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA
Mentor, develop and lead a team towards attaining sales objectives for Dermatology products within the Janssen Biotech, Inc. portfolio. $154,000 – $192,000 a year