Be responsible for attaining sales objectives, presenting complex clinical and business information on Janssen Biotech's immunology products and services to an… $112,000 – $161,000 a year
From Johnson & Johnson – Wed, 01 Feb 2023 08:08:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Immunology Sales Specialist, Dermatology – San Diego, CA – Janssen Biotech, Inc. – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA
Be responsible for attaining sales objectives, presenting complex clinical and business information on Janssen Biotech's immunology products and services to an… $112,000 – $161,000 a year