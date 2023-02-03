Support all aspects of protein reagent generation and their subsequent characterization. Provide protein purification and analytical support, and general supply… $55,000 – $60,000 a year
From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Sat, 04 Feb 2023 05:27:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Protein Purification Associate – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA
Support all aspects of protein reagent generation and their subsequent characterization. Provide protein purification and analytical support, and general supply… $55,000 – $60,000 a year