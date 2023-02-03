For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all students, faculty and… $27.09 – $35.34 an hour
From UC San Diego – Fri, 03 Feb 2023 18:52:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Staff Research Associate (SRA2) – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all students, faculty and… $27.09 – $35.34 an hour