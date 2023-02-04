Manage end-to-end laboratory operations for the Compound Logistics and Lead Evaluation Process and Automation teams, including compound logistics workflows,… $131,000 – $225,400 a year
From Johnson & Johnson – Sun, 05 Feb 2023 02:08:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Principal Scientist, Compound Logistics & Lead Evaluation Process and Screening Automation – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA
Manage end-to-end laboratory operations for the Compound Logistics and Lead Evaluation Process and Automation teams, including compound logistics workflows,… $131,000 – $225,400 a year