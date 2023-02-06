Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate, Immuno-Oncology – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

February 6, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate, Immuno-Oncology – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

In this role, you will have a direct impact in developing CAR-T/TCR-T in preclinical stage that will drive Poseida’s mission to cure patients of cancer. $32.69 an hour
From Poseida Therapeutics Inc – Mon, 06 Feb 2023 21:03:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist, Translational Research Oncology (non-PhD) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

December 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Translational Research Oncology (non-PhD) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

The group integrates discovery research through translational and early clinical development and exploits state-of-the-art in vitro, in vivo, and ex-vivo models…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Thu, 15 Dec 2022 01:34:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

February 2, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Senior Director, Financial Planning and Analysis will lead the organization’s FP&A function and is responsible for all corporate budgeting, planning,…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Thu, 02 Feb 2023 14:25:58 GMT – View all San Dieg… […]