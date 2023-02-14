ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, PROJECT MANAGER | Crinetics | San Diego, CA

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Associate Director, Project and Portfolio Management is responsible for the facilitation of Global Product Team and Sub-Team meetings in close partnership with the Global Product Team Leader. The Associate Director will also be responsible for creating and maintaining integrated project plans and ensuring compliance with governance and change control processes.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

These may include but are not limited to:

Facilitate cross-functional Global Product Team and Sub-Team meetings partnering with the Product Team Leader and other functional leads to develop, adapt and drive the product strategy.

Manage an integrated product plan which considers near and long-term cross functional impacts as well as region and country perspectives

Develop integrated, cross-functional timelines and budgets for Crinetics’ Discovery, Development, and Commercial programs

Set agenda for Global Product Team and Functional Sub-Team meetings, record and communicate the action items, and follow-through on action items

Integrate the various program timelines to a single portfolio timeline that is maintained in real time within the project and portfolio management systems and can be accessed by finance and management as necessary to make decisions

Drive team objective setting, prioritization and ensure adherence to plan and strategy

Drive risk management, issue identification and resolution and contingency planning

Manage monthly status reporting including program dashboards and management updates

Participate in drug development strategy sessions

Provide support to project portfolio development and prioritization

Serve as conduit between Global Product Team Leader and all cross-functional and global functional areas

Interface with financial planning team to ensure changes in budgets are captured in the forecast models. Manage cross functional team inputs for annual budgets, reforecasts, and long-range plans

Work with functional areas to manage program level resource demand forecasting

Assist in creation of PM tools and templates

Manage PPM or enterprise projects from initiation, planning, execution to control, and closing phases; overseeing and mitigating project risks and issues and reporting on project status.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Bachelor’s degree in a science related field required. Advanced degree in science related field preferred

10 years of relevant experience in biotechnology or pharmaceutical field with minimum of 4 years direct project management experience

Strong understanding of comprehensive drug development process and experience on cross-functional product teams.

Equivalent combination of education and relevant experience and training may be considered

Strong and effective written and verbal communication skills are required, since contact with all levels of management, employees and government agencies are necessary

Demonstrated experience and ability to manage and influence cross-functionally

Demonstrated experience working on both early and late-stage product development, including regulatory filings (BLA/NDA, sBLAs/sNDAs), and product life cycle management is strongly preferred

Proven ability to function effectively across a matrix organization with multiple stakeholders and constituents, with the ability and strength to focus a team to work towards its goals

Strong facilitation and communication skills (including presentation skills) with success in influencing all levels cross-functionally

Highly collaborative with outstanding relationship building skills

TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

Comprehensive understanding of the drug development process

Strong understanding of Project Management principles

Experience with project portfolio management software systems(e.g. Planisware)

Management experience and superior teamwork skills are essential as is the ability to lead and build teams and to effectively identify and resolve conflicts

Experience with regulatory agencies and annual compliance training required

Strong communication, organization and negotiation skills are mandatory

Must have excellent PC-based computer skills including Windows, MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint), MS Project, MS SharePoint, and Reporting tools

EFFORT REQUIRED/ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

Physical Activities: On a continuous basis, sit at desk for a long period of time; intermittently answer telephone and write or use a keyboard to communicate through written means. Some walking and lifting up to 30 lbs. may be required. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate. The physical demands described above are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions and responsibilities of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and responsibilities.

TRAVEL:

Travel may be required up to 15% of your time.

ABOUT CRINETICS:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Error! Hyperlink reference not valid.) is a rare endocrine and endocrine-related cancer therapeutics company. Crinetics’ benefit package includes health insurance, stock options, a 401k, paid time off, and the company provides a dog-friendly work environment.