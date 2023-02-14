DIRECTOR, HEAD OF PMO | Crinetics | San Diego, CA

POSITION SUMMARY:

Experienced individual who will be responsible to build and maintain a centralized and holistic Project Management Office (PMO) that will support the various projects, programs, and governance across the organization. This role will require close partnership between internal team leaders and functions to deliver on achieving process efficiency, standardization, problem solving, best practices and ingraining a cultural mindset of continuous improvement.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

These may include but are not limited to:

Build and lead a team to manage and drive project management tools and systems that support cross functional Global Product Teams and Sub-Teams to advance products through the lifecycle, and drive enterprise projects through the initiation, change management and implementation phases.

Provide strategic direction for the PMO and determine the scope and breadth of projects to support and evolve over time to optimize value. Partner closely with functional stakeholders to understand their project management needs and identify opportunity areas for PMO impact.

Implement and drive effective utilization of project & portfolio management system (Planisware), including technical administration, user support and development of business processes and training.

Develop project management and project plan templates and tools to best enable PMs to facilitate and drive projects including standard/generic program timelines and costs for planning purposes, risk register, lessons learned, change log, action log, meeting templates, etc.

Drive effective development and functioning of core drug development processes including target product profiles, stage gates, long-range planning (LRP), lifecycle management and quarterly product reviews.

Support governance framework (e.g., Product and Portfolio Committee, Protocol Review Committee), including meeting management, business processes and charters to support effective decision making and communication.

Enable and generate static, historical and dynamic real time reporting leveraging PPM. Although the PMO will not own the data, they will work to ensure data integrity and be the steward to providing data to key functional stakeholders, as well as project, program and portfolio managers.

Implement prioritization framework for opportunities and projects (including helping to define, capture, maintain and report on project KPIs).

Develop framework for analysis of resource utilization, scheduling, and forecasting, including financial forecasting and impact.

Share best practices to enable team efficiency (including onboarding and enhancing PM competencies, providing education and awareness seminars for broader organization, coaching framework for seamless team collaboration and PM mentorship/sponsorship infrastructure).

Support project, program and portfolio management platforms to ensure those stakeholders have the capabilities to adequately support the organization

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Bachelor’s degree in a science related field required. Advanced degree in science related field preferred.

12 years of relevant experience in biotechnology or pharmaceutical field with minimum 5-6 years direct PMO experience.

Experience with enterprise project management solutions such as Planisware or MS Project desirable.

Experience in development and implementation of drug development processes, tools and best practices.Experience in establishing and measuring key performance indicators (KPIs) and reporting status and progress

Strive toward excellence to support the organization by mitigating gaps identified to ensure business continuity

Strong proficiency with project management practices, tools and methodology including Gantt Charts, MS Project, Power Point, SharePoint, One Pager, Power BI, integrated portfolio management, PPM platforms.

Knowledge of Project Management Professional (PMP) applications preferred.

Independent and self-driven.

Complex problem-solving abilities with focus on accomplishing company goals and objectives in a dynamic business environment.

Outstanding written and oral communication and negotiation skills are essential.

Must have strong interpersonal skills capable of working with a diverse group of people.

Strong leader with focus and drive to success – confidence, passion, results oriented and high energy.

Ability to present thoughts clearly and concisely to a wide variety of stakeholders including but not limited to executive leadership, senior management and corporate partners.

TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

Equipment: PC, scanners, voice mail and e-mail systems, and common office machines, or ability to be trained.

Software Knowledge: Windows, MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Knowledge of other software required: Planisware or other PPM system.

EFFORT REQUIRED/ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

Physical Activities: On a continuous basis, sit at desk for a long period of time; intermittently answer telephone and write or use a keyboard to communicate through written means. Some walking and lifting up to 20 lbs. may be required. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate. The physical demands described above are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions and responsibilities of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and responsibilities.

Laboratory Activities, if applicable: Biology and chemical laboratory environments experience needed. Environmental health and safety requirements also apply.

TRAVEL:

Travel may be required up to 15 % of your time.

THE ANTICIPATED BASE SALARY RANGE: $140,000 – $210,000 In addition to your base pay, our total rewards program consists of a discretionary annual target bonus, stock options, ESPP, and 401k match. We also provide top-notch health insurance plans for employees (and their families) to include medical, dental, vision and basic life insurance, 20 days of PTO, 10 paid holidays, and a winter company shutdown in December. The final salary offered to a successful candidate will be dependent on several factors that may include but are not limited to the type and length of experience and education. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a multi-state employer, and this salary range may not reflect positions that work in other states. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range during the hiring process.

ABOUT CRINETICS:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (http://www.crinetics.com/) is a rare endocrine and endocrine-related cancer therapeutics company. Crinetics’ benefit package includes health insurance, stock options, a 401k, paid time off, and the company provides a dog-friendly work environment.