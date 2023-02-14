Regulatory Submission Project Manager | Crinetics | San Diego, CA

Job Type: Consultant (18 months-2 years)
Key responsibilities:
- Primary responsibility is to provide PM support to the Filing/Submission team for planning, submission and review periods of the NDA and MAA for paltusotine in acromegaly in close partnership with the paltusotine Global Regulatory Lead and Filing Lead.
- Support all Filing/Submission sub-team meetings, planning and prep meetings, IR/RFI meetings
- Accurately and efficiently maintain and track detailed timelines and milestones for all components of the submission
- Facilitate identification of key dependencies, risks and issues, and facilitating risk mitigation strategies and contingency planning for the submission
- Maintain dashboards for reporting of submission status
- Facilitate communications between multiple departments to gather information and share project updates
- Partner with the paltusotine project manager for appropriate integration into the Global Product Team strategy, timelines and reporting
Requirements:
- Prior experience with FDA regulatory marketing application submissions for therapeutics (small/large molecule), experience with MAA submissions a plus
- Strong PM fundamentals (meeting management, timeline management, critical path assessment, risk and issues management)
- Proactive and forward thinking
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability collaborate across functions
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 5-10 years of project management experience including at least 2-3 submissions (fewer years of experience with strong prior experience supporting NDA/MAA filings is acceptable)
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
Be the first to comment