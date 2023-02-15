Proven knowledge of CDISC standards and application of those standards to projects. Oversee and monitor CRO performance on implementation of SAP. From AKCEA Therapeutics – Wed, 15 Feb 2023 21:02:21 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Assistant/Associate Director Biostatistician – AKCEA Therapeutics – Carlsbad, CA
Proven knowledge of CDISC standards and application of those standards to projects. Oversee and monitor CRO performance on implementation of SAP. From AKCEA Therapeutics – Wed, 15 Feb 2023 21:02:21 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Be the first to comment