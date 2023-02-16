Ability to follow laboratory procedures with attention to detail, and successfully execute experiments at the bench. Follow all proper lab safety procedures. $65,000 – $85,000 a year From Indeed – Thu, 16 Feb 2023 20:39:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist, Analytical Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA
Ability to follow laboratory procedures with attention to detail, and successfully execute experiments at the bench. Follow all proper lab safety procedures. $65,000 – $85,000 a year From Indeed – Thu, 16 Feb 2023 20:39:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Be the first to comment