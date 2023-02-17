Must be able to use Excel program to present data and do basic statistical analysis; Participates in decision making regarding research priorities of the… $86,000 – $109,000 a year From Indeed – Fri, 17 Feb 2023 17:41:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist (Lateral Flow) – ACON Laboratories – San Diego, CA
Must be able to use Excel program to present data and do basic statistical analysis; Participates in decision making regarding research priorities of the… $86,000 – $109,000 a year From Indeed – Fri, 17 Feb 2023 17:41:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Be the first to comment