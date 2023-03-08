Research Associate – Genotyping | Center for Aquaculture Technologies | San Diego, CA

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies, a private aquaculture innovation and research company, is seeking a Research Associate to assist development, optimization, and implementation of next-generation sequencing services in the Genotyping lab in San Diego, CA.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist in developing SNP panels and associated assays for various species [emphasis on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications on Thermo ION platform].
  • Perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation/QC
  • Troubleshooting to improve processes and data consistency and quality.
  • Develop and deploy appropriate automation to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.
  • Work collaboratively within team settings with scientists, technicians, and other associates as well as independently within well-defined guidelines.
  • Coordinate with Research Technicians on training and troubleshooting processes; and participate in laboratory upkeep including equipment maintenance, vendor sourcing and restocking supplies, and maintaining inventories.

 

Key Qualifications:

  • Experience with assay development and library preparations on Illumina/Ion sequencing platforms (Preferably Thermo ION sequencing platform and AmpliSeq genotyping)
  • Experience with liquid handling automation; to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms (Preferably experience with the epMotion liquid handling workstation)
  • Bachelor’s degree in biology, Biological Sciences, Life Science and/or a related field is required.
  • Good computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Office is required.
  • Must be able to communicate effectively in both group and one on one settings.
  • Must be organized, detail-oriented and meticulous in following set protocols and record keeping.
  • Ability to multitask and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, production environment.
  • Excellent English (both verbal and written) is required.
  • Training Schedule Required (3-4 months) – Monday through Friday 9-5:30pm.
  • Weekend Shift Required (Full Time Schedule) – Thursday through Monday 9-5:30pm.

 

CAT offers a competitive salary ($46,000-$79,000 based on experience) and benefits including group health care and retirement savings plans.

Closing date: until the position is filled.

Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

To apply, send resume to dgatto@aquatechcenter.com

