Research Associate – Genotyping | Center for Aquaculture Technologies | San Diego, CA

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies, a private aquaculture innovation and research company, is seeking a Research Associate to assist development, optimization, and implementation of next-generation sequencing services in the Genotyping lab in San Diego, CA.

Responsibilities:

Assist in developing SNP panels and associated assays for various species [ emphasis on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications on Thermo ION platform ].

]. Perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation/QC

Troubleshooting to improve processes and data consistency and quality.

Develop and deploy appropriate automation to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.

Work collaboratively within team settings with scientists, technicians, and other associates as well as independently within well-defined guidelines.

Coordinate with Research Technicians on training and troubleshooting processes; and participate in laboratory upkeep including equipment maintenance, vendor sourcing and restocking supplies, and maintaining inventories.

Key Qualifications:

Experience with assay development and library preparations on Illumina/Ion sequencing platforms (Preferably Thermo ION sequencing platform and AmpliSeq genotyping)

Experience with liquid handling automation; to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms ( Preferably experience with the epMotion liquid handling workstation)

Bachelor’s degree in biology, Biological Sciences, Life Science and/or a related field is required.

Good computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Office is required.

Must be able to communicate effectively in both group and one on one settings.

Must be organized, detail-oriented and meticulous in following set protocols and record keeping.

Ability to multitask and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, production environment.

Excellent English (both verbal and written) is required.

Training Schedule Required (3-4 months) – Monday through Friday 9-5:30pm.

Weekend Shift Required (Full Time Schedule) – Thursday through Monday 9-5:30pm.

CAT offers a competitive salary ($46,000-$79,000 based on experience) and benefits including group health care and retirement savings plans.

Closing date: until the position is filled.

Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

To apply, send resume to dgatto@aquatechcenter.com