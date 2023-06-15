Director of Product Management for Biosciences | BIOVIA | San Diego, CA

Imagine new horizons… BIOVIA, a brand of Dassault Systèmes, supports industries and organizations that rely on scientific innovation to differentiate themselves. Our customer base includes the world’s largest pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biologics, medical device, and contract manufacturing/research organizations. What will your role be: As the BIOVIA Biosciences Product Director, you will define and manage BIOVIA’s portfolio of software products for Drug Discovery research and development. You will work with BIOVIA’s clients to identify changing scientific and technology industry trends and develop a portfolio strategy that helps our customers grow their businesses and increase their competitiveness. You will be leveraging BIOVIA’s rich heritage in research informatics and laboratory solutions to build new, innovative software solutions. These technologies are converging on the 3DEXPERIENCE cloud platform, which offers powerful, integrated workflows to BIOVIA’s customer base that enhance critical business processes. The challenges ahead: Define the biosciences portfolio roadmap that drives customer success, revenue growth, and financial profitability. Develop and implement product strategies to align with company goals and objectives.

Lead cross-functional teams to deliver products on time and within budget.

Collaborate with R&D, Sales and Marketing teams to ensure product development and market positioning align with customer needs.

Monitor and analyze market trends, competition, and customer feedback to inform product development.

Manage strategic relationships with third-party vendors to build a partner ecosystem.

Provide guidance and coordinate efforts within the product management team to ensure product success. Present product plans and progress to senior management and stakeholders. #LI-Hybrid

Your Key Success Factors: BS in a life sciences or related field.

7+ years’ industry experience in drug discovery and development.

Knowledge of molecular modeling and informatics landscape in biotech or pharma.

Proven success creating and driving a successful strategy in the area of research and/or research informatics required.

Experience with Agile development or informatics a Plus.

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills. Compensation for the role will be commensurate with experience. The total expected compensation range will be between $197,000 and $231,800, representing the base salary (or annualized salary based on estimated hourly compensation) and target bonus.

Dassault Systèmes offers an excellent salary with potential for bonus, commensurate with experience. Benefits include a choice of plans providing comprehensive coverage for medical, dental, vision care for employee & dependents as well as employee life, short & long term disability, tuition reimbursement, immediate 401K enrollment, 401K match (50 cents on the dollar, up to the first 8% of your eligible compensation that you contribute based on match eligibility criteria), flexible time off policy, and 9 paid holidays.

In order to provide equal employment and advancement opportunities to all individuals, employment decisions at 3DS are based on merit, qualifications and abilities. 3DS is committed to a policy of non-discrimination and equal opportunity for all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth or medical or common conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, familial status, national origin, ancestry, age (40 and above), disability, veteran status, military service, application for military service, genetic information, receipt of free medical care, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law. 3DS will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities, in accordance with applicable law.