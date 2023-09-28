Director, Quality | Debut | San Diego, CA

About Debut

Debut is the unconventional innovation lab spearheading the next generation of big business. Only Debut has a scalable, integrated, climate-positive creation model powered by biotechnology that puts human wellbeing at the center of everything we do—setting the new standard for profitable business and a new pace for an ever-changing world. Our hybrid biotechnology approaches unlock latent markets, providing access to sustainably produced, natural ingredients with health benefits that cannot be obtained through other methods. We are committed to traversing the entire process, from ingredient discovery to the scaling of these products, for consumer markets. If you are passionate, enjoy fast-paced innovation and collaborative teams, then Debut is for you.

Role Description

The Director, Quality is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) systems designed to ensure the continuous production of high-quality cosmetic products and ingredients consistent with established standards, customer/brand specifications, and production goals for the personal care. You will be responsible for creating processes and procedures for the incoming raw materials through to finished ingredient release, as well as the timely generation of approved batch production records (BPRs). The Director, Quality is responsible for guaranteeing the quality of products, ingredients, and services with external testing partners. The work involves careful inspections and the enforcement of quality standards across our products and ingredients. Other essential duties and responsibilities in quality assurance include ensuring compliance with all good manufacturing procedures, working with key personnel in the facility on quality assurance issues, responsible for ensuring compliance of all regulatory requirements for the personal care and cosmetic industry, product quality, micro testing, formula integrity, allergen control program, HACCP, GMP program, hold and release program, and self-inspection program

Your Impact

Be responsible for establishing and implementing the necessary programs including the GMP, HACCP, Allergen, and training programs ensuring they have the required competencies to carry out the functions affecting product legality, safety, and quality.

Conduct audits of vendor/CMO facilities and product ingredients. Note that the company will have its own internal manufacturing close to the current HQ that will need to meet requirements for personal care and nutritional ingredients in 2024.

Set quality standards and ensure that CMO or in house production is maintained at such standards

Oversee that FDA, EU, and ISO standard requirements are documented to maintain compliance for the personal care industry.

Ensuring that all quality policies and procedures meet national and international standards, devising, improving, and reviewing new specifications and procedures for products or processes, and training staff to use them.

Be responsible for the ingredient specification program, supplier vendor program, regulatory 3rd party audit program, labeling program, pre/post inspection program, verification, and validation program retain sample program and code date adherence program.

Establishing, coordinating & managing external analytical capabilities/partners to ensure timely assessment of product quality.

Technical experience with HPLC, Gas Chromatograph, and other laboratory equipment. Competencies to oversee, perform and sustain analytical method transfers to our various CMOs and 3rd party analytical laboratories as required.

Final product inspection and lot release to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and meets customer expectations.

Your Experience

Bachelor’s or master’s degree (preferred) in Chemistry Science, Food Technology, Nutrition, or related field. 10 years’ experience in Quality Assurance/Quality Control in cosmetic or personal care industry, or 8 years with a master’s degree.

Proficiency with quality systems and techniques such as statistical process control (SPC), process validation, Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPAs).

Strong communication, leadership, process development, training, organization, and prioritization skills.

Strong attention to detail, observation, organizational, and leadership skills.

In-depth knowledge of quality control procedures, equipment, and industry standards.

Strong knowledge of mathematics, data analysis, and statistical methods. Good technical and IT skills.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Cosmetic ingredient experience is required.

Essential Physical Characteristics:

The physical characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of a job, on a case-by-case basis.

Must be willing to work with biohazardous agents (up to BSL2).

Work requires sufficient hand, arm, and finger dexterity to operate computer keyboard and office equipment. Laboratory operations require dexterity and care to perform studies as required.

Use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls.

Walking, standing, bending and twisting of neck, bending and twisting of waist, squatting, simple grasping, reaching above and below shoulder level, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl.

Frequently uses hands to feel objects or control tools (e.g. pipetting)

Occasional lifting/ moving of material up to fifty (50) pounds.

Sitting, repetitive use of hands to operate computers, printers and copiers.

Continuous upward and downward flexion of the neck.

Exposure to moving mechanical parts, vibration and/or moderate noise levels.

Exposure to hazardous chemicals or other materials.

The R&D laboratory will result in exposure to hot and cold temperatures, noise, fumes, limited dust, and oily coolants.

The performance of this position will present exposure to an industrial environment and requires support and compliance with the published Company PPE policy including but not limited to the use of personal protective equipment such as safety glasses with side shields, appropriate attire, safety shoes, hard hat, hearing protection, etc.

Must be willing to work non-standard hours supporting a 24/7 operation including weekends.

Condition of Employment:

As part of Debut’s pre-employment process, prospective candidates will undergo a background check prior to beginning employment. Additional types of background investigations may be conducted based on the job-related activities of the position.

Debut is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran, or disability status.

Job Type: Full-time; Overtime as needed

Salary: $150 – 180k

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Health savings account

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Flexible schedule

Flexible spending account

Work Location: San Diego Headquarters; This position is required to be onsite in San Diego. No remote option available.