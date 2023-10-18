Senior Account Executive, Labbit | Semaphore Solutions | Remote/US West Coast

Who We Are & Where We Are Going
Semaphore is a leading global provider of software solutions for high-throughput and high-complexity molecular diagnostic laboratories. Our clients are pushing the limits of genetic sequencing and other molecular diagnostic technologies to fight cancer, increase diagnostic accuracy, and improve health outcomes for the general population. We are extremely proud of our contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic response, which enabled our clients to increase critical high-volume testing capacity in their geographical areas.
Semaphore’s culture is about putting people first. We strive to create an environment where individuals feel a connection to our mission, each other, and the community. We provide our staff with genuine support for their well-being and enable their best work through autonomy, flexibility, and continuous learning.
In addition to our expanding business providing expert software services, Semaphore has embarked on an exciting new phase. Our team is building Labbit, the intelligent Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of the future. Our platform provides key infrastructure to clinical genomic laboratories that will further enable them to realize the full potential of genomic science. This innovative product will help advance diagnostics and therapies, resulting in improved health outcomes across the globe. We are looking to grow our team with people fascinated by the intersection of software and life sciences and want to be part of a purpose-driven team disrupting how science informs human health.
About the Opportunity
As a Senior Account Executive, you will be integral in growing revenue for our new product, Labbit, a highly versatile and advanced cloud-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Reporting to the VP of Sales and Marketing, you will be responsible for selling our innovative LIMS solution, leading our clients through a complex sales cycle from start to finish. You will lean on your industry experience and leverage our Sales and Marketing organization, collaborate with the Customer Success team, and reach out via customer and partner ecosystems to source new prospects and establish and expand new accounts.
Success in this role requires understanding Biotech/Research labs, Independent Clinical Diagnostic labs, and the associated software systems used by these businesses. You must excel at using data, science, and real success stories to deliver in-person and virtual presentations, highlighting your ability to perform client discovery, communicate ROI, and build business value. You are a competitive and passionate team player who knows how to partner with marketing, participate in prospecting, and engage in outbound sales to support campaigns and quotas.
This is an exciting and challenging opportunity to join the business early and be responsible for adding to an already impressive list of reference customers. If you are a motivated, top-achieving Account Executive who wants to work at a company with the purpose of improving human health outcomes, we encourage you to apply. Preference will be given to candidates who live in biotech, healthcare and pharmaceutical hubs such as Boston or Southern California. Join us in shaping the future of lab informatics and empowering industry leaders with our innovative LIMS solutions.
Must Haves
-
- A Bachelor’s Degree
- 5+ years of Enterprise SaaS and PaaS sales experience, including experience selling and closing complex technical solutions to Research/Biotech, Independent Labs, and/or Healthcare organizations.
- Proven success in navigating top-of-funnel activity & prospecting while effectively managing a complex sales cycle (approximately three months) to a successful close.
- Experience creating pricing proposals, negotiating terms, and managing the contract process aligned with internal team frameworks.
- Excellent organizational, time-management, and prioritization skills, able to adapt to rapidly changing environments.
- Solid interpersonal and communication skills that enable effective collaboration and negotiations.
- Desire to be coached, trained, and mentored towards a successful software sales career experience selling integrations and applications to the healthcare vertical.
- Experience with new customer acquisition, driving new revenue, and closing 10-15 complex deals yearly.
- Experience utilizing a CRM, such as HubSpot, to enter client and sales data.
What to Expect – Within One Month:
-
- You’ll onboard onto the team and become familiar with the overall Labbit sales framework.
- You’ll begin building relationships with key internal stakeholders and colleagues, including the CEO, the Product Marketing Manager, and the Customer Success Team.
- You’ll become familiar with the intent and vision of the Labbit platform and start to understand product strategy, position and messaging.
- You’ll become familiar with our collaboration tools (Slack, Google Workspace, Confluence, +) and engage with our culture and channels.
- You’ll become familiar with HubSpot and our automated and manual campaigns.
- You’ll experience one or more company-wide stand-ups.
- You’ll participate in our ‘coffee-time’ program and meet more of the broader Semaphore team.
Within Three Months
-
- You’ll have closed 1-2 sales.
- You’ll begin to analyze the data, trends, and metrics you track, understanding the relationships to conversion success.
- You’ll have your three-month check-in with our People Operations team.
- You’ll share insightful feedback and suggestions with your team.
Within Six Months
-
- You’ll have complete ownership of your role and the sales funnel.
- You’ll have an established process for maintaining a detailed understanding of customer decision-makers and influencers.
- You’ll identify opportunities and act upon previously identified opportunities to prepare and deliver account-specific Labbit value propositions, resulting in positive action.
- You’ll confidently present key findings and learnings to the executive team.
Our Benefits
This position is 100% remote (our headquarters is located in Victoria, BC, Canada). You will be offered a competitive base salary plus commission. In addition, we offer vacation and sick time, health benefits, flexible hours, RRSP/401k, and more. If you want to learn more about what we do, our impact on global health and our team, check out our Careers Page!
Semaphore is committed to prioritizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and recognizes that this commitment requires intentional learning and growth. Through our recruitment process and internal practices, our goal is to recognize and incorporate diverse perspectives into our workplace and create an environment where everyone can find a sense of belonging.