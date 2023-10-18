Senior Account Executive, Labbit | Semaphore Solutions | Remote/US West Coast

Who We Are & Where We Are Going

Semaphore is a leading global provider of software solutions for high-throughput and high-complexity molecular diagnostic laboratories. Our clients are pushing the limits of genetic sequencing and other molecular diagnostic technologies to fight cancer, increase diagnostic accuracy, and improve health outcomes for the general population. We are extremely proud of our contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic response, which enabled our clients to increase critical high-volume testing capacity in their geographical areas.

Semaphore’s culture is about putting people first. We strive to create an environment where individuals feel a connection to our mission, each other, and the community. We provide our staff with genuine support for their well-being and enable their best work through autonomy, flexibility, and continuous learning.

In addition to our expanding business providing expert software services, Semaphore has embarked on an exciting new phase. Our team is building Labbit, the intelligent Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of the future. Our platform provides key infrastructure to clinical genomic laboratories that will further enable them to realize the full potential of genomic science. This innovative product will help advance diagnostics and therapies, resulting in improved health outcomes across the globe. We are looking to grow our team with people fascinated by the intersection of software and life sciences and want to be part of a purpose-driven team disrupting how science informs human health.

About the Opportunity

As a Senior Account Executive, you will be integral in growing revenue for our new product, Labbit, a highly versatile and advanced cloud-based laboratory information management system (LIMS). Reporting to the VP of Sales and Marketing, you will be responsible for selling our innovative LIMS solution, leading our clients through a complex sales cycle from start to finish. You will lean on your industry experience and leverage our Sales and Marketing organization, collaborate with the Customer Success team, and reach out via customer and partner ecosystems to source new prospects and establish and expand new accounts.

Success in this role requires understanding Biotech/Research labs, Independent Clinical Diagnostic labs, and the associated software systems used by these businesses. You must excel at using data, science, and real success stories to deliver in-person and virtual presentations, highlighting your ability to perform client discovery, communicate ROI, and build business value. You are a competitive and passionate team player who knows how to partner with marketing, participate in prospecting, and engage in outbound sales to support campaigns and quotas.