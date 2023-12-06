Head of Fermentation Process Development | Debut | San Diego, CA



Debut is the unconventional innovation lab spearheading the next generation of big business. Only Debut has a scalable, integrated, climate-positive creation model powered by biotechnology that puts human wellbeing at the center of everything we do—setting the new standard for profitable business and a new pace for an ever-changing world. Our hybrid biotechnology approaches unlock latent markets, providing access to sustainably produced, natural ingredients with health benefits that cannot be obtained through other methods. We are committed to traversing the entire process, from ingredient discovery to the scaling of these products, for consumer markets. If you are passionate, enjoy fast-paced innovation and collaborative teams, then Debut is for you.?

Debut is growing its fermentation process development capabilities to commercialize high-value small molecule functional ingredients. As our head of Fermentation Process Development, you will lead the development of scale-relevant bioprocesses for the manufacturing of multiple products and enzymes, and facilitate their transfer to manufacturing partners. This candidate must display strong technical knowledge, scientific and engineering commitment, and dedication to the mission and vision of Debut.

Responsibilities

· Direct the technical activities of the pilot plant to rapidly and effectively develop robust, high-yielding, scale-relevant fermentation processes

· Provide strategy to establish objectives for the overall direction or operation of multiple fermentation projects

· Work effectively with strain engineering, high throughput screening, small scale fermentation and DSP teams to accelerate strain and process learning loops, and provide scale relevancy best practices for those teams

· Participate in development and refinement of technoeconomic analyses

· Supervise upstream process development staff, including setting objectives and development plans, performance management, career development, training and mentoring

· Develop SOPs and participate in the preparation of technical reports and technology transfers to manufacturing partners

Qualifications

· Ph.D. or MS in engineering or life sciences with 5+ years’ experience in bioprocess engineering or related field

· Experience in an industrial R&D setting, developing commercial-ready fermentation-based bioprocesses

· Experience in secondary metabolite production in different cell hosts with required experience in E. coli

· Expertise with DOE methodology for improving fermentation productivity

· Proven track record of scaling up and troubleshooting bioprocesses from pilot to demonstration or production scales (e.g. 100L to 10,000L+)

· Demonstrated track record of working on teams cross-functionally, and leveraging diverse capabilities to achieve scaleup success

· Outstanding leadership and management skills and proven success in guiding and influencing high-performing and diverse teams

· Excellent written and oral communication skills, ability to interface with all levels of the company

Other

· The performance of this position will present exposure to an industrial environment and requires support and compliance with the published Company PPE policy including but not limited to the use of personal protective equipment such as safety glasses with side shields, appropriate attire, safety shoes, hard hat, hearing protection, etc.

Condition of Employment

As part of Debut’s pre-employment process, prospective candidates will undergo a background check prior to beginning employment. Additional types of background investigations may be conducted based on the job-related activities of the position.

Debut is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran, or disability status.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $140k – $170k per year