FOOD ENGINEER / PROCESS ENGINEER, PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for

the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

The core responsibility of the Food/Process Engineer is to develop, design, identify and/or optimize scale up processes and related equipment to support production of cell-cultured seafood products. This role will focus on understanding the key food processing technologies, product considerations and processes to effectively scale cell culture seafood products. Candidates should have expertise in equipment design, process engineering and food process scale up experience. Candidates should enjoy hands on experimentation and demonstrate creativity to solve problems. This position reports directly to the Sr. Food Technologist, Product Development.

Essential Responsibilities:

Lead planning and execution of projects related to process equipment selection and scale-up

Understand the requirements of the product and accordingly identify and optimize suitable processing techniques for the scale up

Explore and test various food forming techniques to closely replicate the required sensory attributes of the product

Design/identify new equipment to meet the changing needs of the scale of the operations and involved unit operations

Identify partnerships/collaborators to test suitable equipment for identified unit operations and conduct feasibility trials

Self-starter – identifying and procuring resources needed for fabrication, development etc.

Managing and communicating external contract firms, vendors, suppliers for fabrication and development work

Optimize the process design and effectively scale operation to meet production goals

Document activities as defined by company policies and provide regular updates to the project team and management on project timelines and deliverables.

Additional responsibilities:

Lead/support the installation and qualification of equipment according to the GMP guidelines

Independently draft relevant technical documentation such as SOPs to support operation and training of equipment

Assist in the setup of established process in the pilot facility

Develop project justification and proposals including providing input for capital planning process

Work cross-functionally with Operations, Quality, and Bioprocess team to achieve operational excellence

Train and supervise team members to perform project activities

Manage draft documentation, technical information, and technology transfer utilizing company’s data management systems and tools

Preparation of invention disclosures and other IP documentation as required

Jobs Supervised (by title):

Associate Director, Product Development

Travel:

As required depending on the project (~5-10%)



Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor or Master’s degree in Mechanical, Chemical, Food Engineering

Applicants with minimum 4-7 years of industry experience are preferred

Enjoys hands on and experimentation to identify and solve problems

Must have equipment design, process development and optimization experience.

Food Industry experience required (minimum 1-2 years experience)

Bakery, pet food, plant-based food industry experience is preferred

Experience of using design software and 3D modeling

Legally authorized to work in the United States

Willing to travel (mostly domestic) for trial runs

Nice to have:

Knowledge of process qualification, validation in the food industry IQ, OQ, PQ, FDA regulation

Excellent project management, communication, and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated strong background to lead technically driven projects, and ability to effectively work in cross functional teams, meet deadlines, and prioritize multiple projects

Accurately summarize, interpret, and review experimental data with adequate computer skills for data acquisition, data management and visualization of experimental results

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the

needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more, visit: www.bluenalu.com