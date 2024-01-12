Senior Manager New Business Development | BASF Biotechnology | San Diego, CA

Now hiring! Sr Mgr New Business Development

The world needs creative solutions. We need YOU

Where the Chemistry Happens

We are seeking a professional like you to join the BASF Biotechnology Team. In this role, you will be the Head of New Business Development and be responsible for driving our Biotechnology R&D services business.

This role spans the entire business development cycle and enables you to bring your experience in developing and implementing a growth strategy for contract research services in multiple life science markets, alignment of customer needs and BASF Biotech capability offerings based on market analysis, driving a growth business including: portfolio development, go to market strategy, developing and maintaining a customer base, and contract negotiations, etc., to enable successful commercialization.