Senior Manager New Business Development | BASF Biotechnology | San Diego, CA

We are seeking a professional like you to join the BASF Biotechnology Team. In this role, you will be the Head of New Business Development and be responsible for driving our Biotechnology R&D services business.
This role spans the entire business development cycle and enables you to bring your experience in developing and implementing a growth strategy for contract research services in multiple life science markets, alignment of customer needs and BASF Biotech capability offerings based on market analysis, driving a growth business including: portfolio development, go to market strategy, developing and maintaining a customer base, and contract negotiations, etc., to enable successful commercialization.
- Driving strategic decisions for the business by analyzing complex markets and determining their overall attractiveness through classic industry, segment and competitive analysis (i.e. derive market opportunity, potential, key market drivers) and mapping them to internal capabilities to develop a target portfolio of customer offerings.
- Leading the development of customer relations in strategic markets and driving project acquisition by systematic build-up of customer relationships, planning, coordination and hosting of industry and customer events.
- Evaluating new project opportunities regarding commercial attractiveness, customer requirements and fit to BASF capabilities.
- Steering customer and project portfolio according to strategy, execute commercial negotiations such as contract research agreements including license agreements.
- An educational background in biochemistry or biotechnology and significant experience in business development and/or business management with a proven ability to lead and coordinate initiatives successfully.
- Experience in development and implementation of business development concepts and strategies, to identify opportunities in the fields of new products, services, and technologies and to develop them into tangible projects and products with tangible commercial impact.
- Strong entrepreneurial mindset and skills to drive ideas from concept to commercialization, incubating and shepherding new and early-stage projects, providing internal and external resources as needed and taking personal accountability for commercial success.
BASF is committed to pay transparency practices. The competitive Pay Range for this role is $150,000 – $182,000. Actual pay will be determined based on education, certifications, experience, and other job-related factors permitted by law.
