RESEARCH SCIENTIST or RESEARCH ASSOCIATE/ASSISTANT, Molecular Biology | Calibr-Skaggs | La Jolla, CA

Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines, a division of Scripps Research, is a first-of-its-kind, nonprofit translational research institute dedicated to creating the next generation of medicines. Calibr-Skaggs was founded on the principle that the creation of new medicines can be accelerated by pairing world-class biomedical research with state-of-the-art drug discovery and development capabilities. Scripps Research is ranked one of the most influential institutions in the world for its impact on innovation. Our educational and training programs mold talented and committed students and postdocs into leading-edge scientists. Leveraging the unique scientific environment of Scripps Research, impacting translational sciences, Calibr-Skaggs has created a portfolio of drug candidates, and is shaping a new paradigm for advancing nonprofit biomedical research to impact patients while re-investing in further innovative research. We expand basic knowledge in the biosciences and use these fundamental advancements to develop profound innovations that improve wellbeing. Calibr-Skaggs’ drug development portfolio spans a broad range of human diseases, including cancer, autoimmunity and inflammatory diseases, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, infectious and neglected diseases, as well as age-related and degenerative diseases. If you have a passion for making a difference, this could be your opportunity to join our transformative team.

Calibr-Skaggs has a significant effort developing the next generation of cell & gene therapies for patients with cancer. Our pipeline includes a unique, next-generation “switchable” chimeric antigen receptor T cell (sCAR-T) platform that was conceptualized at Calibr-Skaggs and developed through to a Phase I trial where it demonstrated efficacy in patients with lymphoma—A Phase I trial in solid tumors will start this year. Our preclinical pipeline extends beyond to biologics against novel immuno-oncology targets, antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific and trispecific antibodies, and small molecules expected to reach the clinic in 6–24 months, underscoring our bench-to-bedside approach. As part of these efforts to create transformative medicines, we are developing first-in-class gene therapy platforms expected to enable treatment of an array of indications and increase patient access. We are recruiting committed and talented scientists to join our team in developing these next-generation gene therapies for patients.

Position Summary

We are seeking an experienced, highly motivated, collaborative, and curious Senior Research Associate/Assistant or Research Scientist to join our gene and cell-therapy team within Calibr-Skaggs Institute. We are dedicated to innovating the delivery of gene therapies for multiple therapeutic areas including cancer and autoimmune diseases. The discoveries we make can contribute directly to improving efficacy and accessibility of gene therapies to patients. As a key contributor in a dynamic, multidisciplinary team, you will be involved in the design and innovation of approaches to overcome challenges in viral vector production and therapeutic gene delivery, efficacy, and safety.

Under scientific and technical supervision, the candidate will design and produce molecular constructs that could be utilized for vector development and lentiviral production. The individual will focus and work along a group of scientists to develop small- and large-scale lentiviral vector (LVV) gene therapy vectors across various preclinical programs and disease areas.

This position offers exposure to additional areas of this cutting-edge program, such as cell biology and molecular biology, immunology, oncology, autoimmunity, and cell therapy.



What you’ll be doing:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Apply biology and virology expertise to design and test gene expression plasmids for our gene therapy platform

Evaluate and implement innovative approaches to optimize viral vectors backbones, transgenes, promoters and other elements to support our gene therapy pipeline programs

Perform hands-on execution of mammalian cell culture experiments in BSL2 environment including DNA plasmid transfection and small-scale virus production, purification and transduction of cell lines

Collaborate with a cross-functional LVV team as well as colleagues in various disease areas to troubleshoot and optimize LVV production and performance both in vitro and vivo

Present experimental designs, protocols, results and interpretations to a varied audience

Maintain familiarity with current scientific literature and techniques in the field of lentivirus engineering

Demonstrate good organizational and communication skills

Expected to be accountable for effectiveness and timelines of completion of project goals

Details of established essential functions for this position will be addressed/discussed during the interview process.

Qualifications and Experience

Prior experience with LLV vector engineering

Extensive experience in molecular biology techniques, sub-cloning methodologies, plasmid preparation, etc is required

Experience with DNA, plasmid sequencing, analysis and experience with common software programs used to perform alignments, analysis, etc. is required

General lab skills, including sterile technique is required

Must be highly organized and able to work independently

Must be able to clearly communicate in writing and have a desire to be part of a growing organization that uses cutting-edge science

A high level of flexibility to support various other activities and the ability to learn new techniques outside of existing field of expertise

Strong team orientation and passion for continuous self-development

Experience in cell culture and cell-based assay development, T-cell biology, and flow cytometry is helpful but not required

Experience in industry is preferred but not required, applicants with academic-only experience are also encouraged to apply

Requirements

BS degree in bioengineering, molecular biology, or closely related discipline with 2-3 years of prior experience OR

MS degree in bioengineering, virology, or closely related discipline with 1 -2 years of prior experience OR

PhD in biology, bioengineering, virology, or closely related discipline with relevant prior research experience

