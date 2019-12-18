ARCH-backed biotech emerges with $85M and a bold claim: A new human hormone can reverse a key effect of aging

The elderly patient’s muscles didn’t look right beneath the microscope.

He wasn’t just old. He had diabetic myopathy, a complication where muscles degrade faster than normal. The mitochondria die, fibers weaken, and the tissues become so broken up they resemble cracked Dust Bowl earth. “Like cottage cheese,” offers Russ Cox, a Genentech and Jazz Pharma alumn.

But now they looked — healthy. Mitochondria were firing. The fibers perked and stretched.

“These muscles were really looking as if they were muscles of a person 20 years younger,” Sundeep Dugar, the J&J and Bristol-Myers Squibb vet on the other end of the microscope, told Endpoints News.

The patient and others had been injected with a