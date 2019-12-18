FTC calls out Illumina as ‘monopolist,’ moves to block $1.2B acquisition of PacBio

When sequencing giant Illumina revealed that it’s acquiring smaller rival Pacific Biosciences for $1.2 billion last year, CEO Francis deSouza said the combination of their own short-read technology and the smaller rival’s long-read approach “will give consumers a more perfect view of the genome.”

Perhaps too perfect, the Federal Trade Commission suggests, for a single company to hawk.

The FTC’s five commissioners voted unanimously to challenge Illumina’s proposed takeover, setting an administrative trial for August 18, 2020, while moving to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in federal court.