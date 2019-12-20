Aptose Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Shares

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 18,543,750 common shares (the “Offering”) at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share. The number of shares sold includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional common shares in the Offering. Gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aptose, are approximately US$74.2 million.
