Kinnate jumps onto the biotech stage with $74.5M and a fledgling cancer drug pipeline

Cancer continues to be the disease category of choice among a large swath of biotech VCs.
San Diego-based Kinnate has jumped out from the shadows with a hefty $74.5 million B round to fund its work on developing a new pipeline of kinase inhibitors. Their small molecule discovery approach has centered on a lead effort aimed at DNA damage repair pathways — think PARP here — with followup programs targeting gene “rearrangement” with known mutations and a third effort on an unspecified pathway.
Co-founder and CEO Stephen Kaldor said they had made considerable progress on the discovery side, working on their small molecules over the past 21 months. You might remember that Kaldor helmed
