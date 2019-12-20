Kinnate jumps onto the biotech stage with $74.5M and a fledgling cancer drug pipeline

Cancer continues to be the disease category of choice among a large swath of biotech VCs.

San Diego-based Kinnate has jumped out from the shadows with a hefty $74.5 million B round to fund its work on developing a new pipeline of kinase inhibitors. Their small molecule discovery approach has centered on a lead effort aimed at DNA damage repair pathways — think PARP here — with followup programs targeting gene “rearrangement” with known mutations and a third effort on an unspecified pathway.