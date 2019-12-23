mRNA Day: TriLink, Maravai Look to RNA, Oligonucleotides, and San Diego for Growth | GEN – Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News

href=”https://www.genengnews.com/topics/omics/mrna-day-trilink-maravai-look-to-rna-oligonucleotides-and-san-diego-for-growth/”>

A San Diego manufacturer of highly-modified nucleic acids and its parent company have concluded that development of RNA- and oligonucleotide-based therapeutics—as well as the region’s biopharma cluster—will both grow strongly enough in the near future to justify the companies’ recent $50-million investment in relocation and expansion within the city.