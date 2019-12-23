SGI-DNA Appoints Brian Donnelly as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #BioXp–SGI-DNA, Inc., a company dedicated to developing transformative synthetic genomics technologies and revolutionary DNA data storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian Donnelly to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Donnelly is a seasoned commercial and operational leader with expertise in developing markets and launching disruptive technologies in the genomics industry and will be responsible for Global Sales, Marketing, Custom