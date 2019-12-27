Banking on Shanghai’s biotech boom, this Eli Lilly-backed biotech grabs $100M to push next-gen I/O therapies

Every six months for the past two years or so, five renowned scientists and biotech vets — David Shen of NGM Bio, Arlene Sharpe and Vijay Kuchroo of Harvard, Juno co-founder Phil Greenberg and University of Chicago’s Tom Gajewski — would meet. There (most recently at Napa Valley over wine), as a scientific advisory board, they would offer advice to a biotech startup based an ocean away in Shanghai, on their quest to uncover new targets and new antibody therapeutics for immuno-oncology.

Darren Ji

That company, Elpiscience, is now taking the wraps off a $100 million Series B to usher two of its 12 compounds through clinical trials, bring a couple into the clinic, and in-license more from global partners.

Meanwhile, thanks to a $150 million collaboration with Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China, they will also be building