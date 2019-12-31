GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco, California.
