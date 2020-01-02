Lineage Cell Therapeutics Conducts Sale of Shares in OncoCyte Corporation

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #AMD–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced the pricing of the sale of 2,383,090 shares of common stock of OncoCyte Corporation at a price to buyers of $2.156 per share, representing the average closing price of OncoCyte common stock over the five trading days prior to the execution of the agreement. Net proceeds from the sale were appr