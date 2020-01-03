Novel immuno-networks revealed by an Artificial Intelligence approach developed at SBP
Analysis of lymphoma RNA data predicted causal relationships between the DEAH-box RNA helicase (DHX-15) and humoral immunity
B cell deficiency of DHX15 caused dysregulated gene expression linked to antibody-mediated immune responses
Co-expression networks may reveal new understanding of lymphoma and related cancers
Co-expression Networks Identify DHX15 RNA Helicase as a B Cell Regulatory Factor
