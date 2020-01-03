Halozyme Therapeutics To Present At The 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) will be presenting at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 16 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate overview.

The presentation will be webcast through the “Investors” section of Halozyme’s corporate website at www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 90 days following the event. To access a live webcast, please visit Halozyme’s website approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on novel biological and drug delivery approaches. Halozyme’s proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids and potentially reduce the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its rHuPH20 technology, called ENHANZE®, to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company’s partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

