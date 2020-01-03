Illumina’s $1.2B buyout dies amid FTC ‘monopolist’ accusation

Illumina’s $1.2 billion buyout of Pacific Biosciences is dead.

The two DNA sequencing companies officially tore up their merger agreement less than a month after the Federal Trade Commission blocked the deal in a surprising and strongly-worded statement that deemed Illumina a “monopolist” who was trying to solidify its long-term hold on the market by quashing a “nascent competitive threat.”

“When a monopolist buys a potential rival, it can harm competition,” Gail Levine, FTC’s Bureau of Competition deputy director, said at the time. “These deals help monopolists maintain power. That’s why we’re challenging this acquisition.”