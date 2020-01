SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science community, announced today the promotion of eight officers across the Company’s fully integrated platform. The Cambridge, Massachusetts and San Diego, California-based professionals have a combined total of more than 14 decades of experience in their respective commercial real estate disciplines, including deep expertise in life science real estate, and a total