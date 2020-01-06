Sorrento Announces Filing for Approval of Infliximab Biobetter Antibody by Its Partner Mabpharm in China

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today that its partner Mabpharm (HK:2181) filed recently a New Drug Application for the Infliximab biosimilar antibody in China. Sorrento plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Infliximab biobetter antibody in the United States in 2020.

