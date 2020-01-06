Sorrento Announces Filing for Approval of Infliximab Biobetter Antibody by Its Partner Mabpharm in China

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today that its partner Mabpharm (HK:2181) filed recently a New Drug Application for the Infliximab biosimilar antibody in China. Sorrento plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Infliximab biobetter antibody in the United States in 2020.
Related Articles
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates
September 5, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corp… […]
Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Closing of $25 Million Registered Direct Offering
October 9, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Closing of $25 Million Registered Direct Offering
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]
Sorrento Announces Dr. Robin Smith as New Member of the Board of Directors
December 17, 2019 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Dr. Robin Smith as New Member of the Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that Robin L. Smith, MD, MBA has been appointed to its Board of Directors. […]