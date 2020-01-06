Viking Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation at Biotech Showcase™ 2020, being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco.

Details for this presentation are as follows:

Biotech Showcase 2020 – webcast available

Time/Date: 11:30 a.m. PT on Monday, January 13, 2020

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Room: Franciscan A

To access the live webcast of Viking’s presentation, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” within the News & Events section of Viking’s Investors page at www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conference.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking’s research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients’ lives. The company’s clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, including NASH. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NAFLD and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

Viking’s other programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator. In a Phase 2 trial in patients recovering from hip fracture, patients who received VK5211 experienced significant improvements in measures of lean body mass compared with patients who received placebo. Other programs also include VK0612, a first-in-class, orally available drug candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-present-at-biotech-showcase-2020-300980969.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.