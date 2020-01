Akcea and Ionis Announce Initiation of CARDIO-TTRansform Phase 3 Clinical Trial for AKCEA-TTR-LRx in Patients with TTR-mediated Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

BOSTON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA), a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), announced today the initiation of the CARDIO-TTRansform Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes study for AKCEA-TTR-L Rx in patients with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR cardiomyopathy).