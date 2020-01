Reports + Research UCSD Researchers Find Potential Therapeutic Path for ALS with SOD1 Mutations A potential gene therapy that silences SOD1 could suppress symptoms, which include progressive movement disorders. Mutations in SOD1 cause ALS in about 5 to 10% of patients. The research was an international effort led by UC San Diego and was published …

