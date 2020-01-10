Publication of Rapeseed Genome Assemblies Could Inform Breeding of Better-Performing, More Sustainable Varieties

NESS ZIONA, Israel & SAN DIEGO & SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #agbio–An international consortium completed multiple rapeseed/canola reference genomes, needed to enhance the quality and yield of this important oil crop.

