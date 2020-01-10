Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento” or the “Company”), announced today that on January 9, 2020, it received a non-binding proposal from a private equity fund to acquire a majority or all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company for up to $7.00 per share.

