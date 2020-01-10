Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento” or the “Company”), announced today that on January 9, 2020, it received a non-binding proposal from a private equity fund to acquire a majority or all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company for up to $7.00 per share.
Related Articles
Sorrento Announces Filing for Approval of Infliximab Biobetter Antibody by Its Partner Mabpharm in China
January 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Filing for Approval of Infliximab Biobetter Antibody by Its Partner Mabpharm in China
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today that its partner Mabpharm (HK:2181) filed recently a New Drug Application for the Infliximab biosimilar antibody in China. Sorrento plans to file a Biol… […]
Los Angeles Court Rejects Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Attempt to Avoid Sorrento Litigation Allowing Arbitration Case to Move Forward
October 15, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Los Angeles Court Rejects Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Attempt to Avoid Sorrento Litigation Allowing Arbitration Case to Move Forward
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has rejected Patrick Soon-Shiong’s attempt to allow him and his company, NantPharma, to avoid … […]
Sorrento Announces Dr. Robin Smith as New Member of the Board of Directors
December 17, 2019 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Dr. Robin Smith as New Member of the Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that Robin L. Smith, MD, MBA has been appointed to its Board of Directors. […]