Arena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joan Schmidt as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) announced today the appointment of Joan Schmidt as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Ms. Schmidt will join Arena formally in March 2020 and report to Amit D. Munshi, Arena’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Spector, Arena’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, will be retiring from the Company after nearly two decades of service. To support the transition, Mr. Spector will remain with Arena in his current role until early March, and then will serve as a consultant supporting ongoing projects for the Company.

“We are excited to have Joan join the Arena team,” said Mr. Munshi. “Joan has an extensive and proven track record leading later-stage and commercial-stage corporate legal and governance activities for companies with a global footprint. Her expertise and leadership will be critical as we continue to build a bold, vibrant, sustainable company to support the potential delivery of multiple important medicines.”

Ms. Schmidt joins Arena after serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at DBV Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceuticals company, and Executive Vice President and US General Counsel at Biotronik, Inc., a global commercial stage medical device company.

Ms. Schmidt’s experience includes twenty years of increasing responsibility at Novo Nordisk both in the US and in Europe, most recently as US Corporate Vice President, Legal Affairs. During her time at Novo Nordisk, Ms. Schmidt’s responsibilities included leadership roles in compliance, risk management, licensing, litigation, advertising, pricing and promotion. Ms. Schmidt earned a J.D. from Pace University and a B.A. from the University of Connecticut.

Mr. Munshi added, “On behalf of myself and the Arena Board of Directors, we would like to express our deepest appreciation to Steven for his leadership during his many years with Arena. During Steven’s tenure as General Counsel, he has played a critical role in the Company’s success. Importantly, through difficult times, Steven’s stewardship was central to the transition and evolution we underwent three years ago. We thank Steven for his almost two decades of service and uncompromising work ethic.”

