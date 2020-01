SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #ALS–Neuropore Therapies, Inc. announced today that it has successfully completed the Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers with NPT520-34. NPT520-34 is a small molecule being developed for Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Phase 1 study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of NPT520-34. Doug Bonhaus, CEO & CSO of Neuropore, stated, “We are excited to complete the Phase 1 cl