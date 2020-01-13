PACT Pharma bags $75M for neoantigen TCR work, manufacturing; Bayer grabs experimental contraceptive from Daré

? With a new president and chief technical officer in place, next-gen T cell therapy player PACT Pharma has $75 million in fresh financing to expand the scope of its nascent clinical programs and open its own manufacturing facility in South San Francisco. By isolating specific neoantigen receptors in patients that appear to be driving an immune response, PACT promises to tackle some of the toughest solid tumors previously impenetrable to cell therapies. Vida Ventures, which has close ties to prominent cell therapy biotechs such as Kite and Allogene, led the Series C round. CTO Tim Moore, who jumped from Kite last O