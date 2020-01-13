RA Capital, Canaan help infuse $50M into Alta-incubated biotech battling acquired resistance to TKIs

Since Gleevec was approved in 2001, over 40 other tyrosine kinase inhibitors have come onto the market to treat various types of cancer. But with the proliferation of the class also came a surge of acquired resistance, where patients’ tumors mutate around the drug target and stop responding to the therapies.

Tyra Bio, a Carlsbad, CA-based biotech “purpose built” to address that problem, has just raised $50 million from Alta Partners, RA Capital Management, Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, and Canaan.

“It’s not entirely clear what type of acquired resistance might emerge really until you get these drugs into patients,” co-founder and CEO Todd Harris told Endpoints News. “In some instances, the first generation drugs couldn’t have entirely predicted what might come along.“

Bob More

But with some classes of TKIs now in their